Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s father takes the ice with Blue Jackets on eve of home opener

The Columbus Blue Jackets now have what they call a “Johnny skate” at the end of practice. It’s a shot someone takes from the far end of the ice toward the opposite goal. Make it, players skate one lap. Miss it, players skate three laps. That’s as in 1 and 3. 13. Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey number. And the shooter on Monday missed it on purpose. Nobody minded, since it was Johnny Gaudreau’s father. Guy Gaudreau — the father of the late brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau — was a guest at the Blue Jackets’ practice in Columbus, a day before the team’s home opener against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

