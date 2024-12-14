Johni Broome’s double-double sends No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State

ATLANTA (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State. Broome added six assists in the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance of his career. Auburn (9-1) finished with a 49-28 rebounding edge, including 16 offensive rebounds. Devin Royal scored 14 points to lead Ohio State (6-4), which shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field. Auburn shot 33 of 72 (46%).

