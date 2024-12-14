Johni Broome’s double-double sends No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State

By RICK FARLOW The Associated Press
Ohio State guard Evan Mahaffey (12) and Auburn forward Johni Broome, left, battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathryn Skeean]

ATLANTA (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 91-53 win over Ohio State.  Broome added six assists in the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance of his career. Auburn (9-1) finished with a 49-28 rebounding edge, including 16 offensive rebounds. Devin Royal scored 14 points to lead Ohio State (6-4), which shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field. Auburn shot 33 of 72 (46%).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.