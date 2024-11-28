Johni Broome scores 21 and No. 4 Auburn wins Maui Invitational with a 90-76 win over Memphis

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Johni Broome scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead No. 4 Auburn to the Maui Invitational championship with a 90-76 win over Memphis. Auburn opened the game with a 9-0 run spurred by Broome’s 3-pointer from the right wing just 22 seconds in. Broome had 15 points and 11 rebounds by halftime and finished 8 of 15 from the field with six assists and four blocks. Dylan Cardwell shot 8 of 8 from the field and finished with 18 points. Chad Baker-Mazara added 14 points and Denver Jones chipped in 11 points for Auburn. PJ Haggerty led Memphis with 27 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.