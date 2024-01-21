Johnell Davis scores 34 as No. 23 Florida Atlantic escapes with OT win over UTSA 112-103

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis had 34 points, including three free throws to force overtime, and No. 23 Florida Atlantic overcame a career-high 38 points by Jordan Ivy-Curry to beat UTSA 112-103 on Sunday. Alijah Martin added 26 points as Florida Atlantic won its fourth straight. The Owls (15-4) remain tied with Charlotte atop the American Athletic Conference at 5-1 while the Roadrunners (7-12) fell to 1-5.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.