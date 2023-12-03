Johnell Davis scores 24 points to lead No. 13 Florida Atlantic over Charleston 90-74

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 24, and Vladislav Goldin added 17 points and 12 rebounds to propel No. 13 Florida Atlantic to a 90-74 victory over Charleston in the finale of the Field of 68 Tipoff. Coming off a performance without a field goal against Liberty in the Tipoff opener, Davis took over the Owls’ offense in the final 12 minutes. Davis, a junior, also grabbed 10 rebounds. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 14 points.

