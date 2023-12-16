Johnell Davis leads No. 15 FAU over St. Bonaventure 64-54 in Hall of Fame Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 16 points and No. 15 Florida Atlantic beat St. Bonaventure 64-54 on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. Vladislav Goldin added 11 points for FAU, nine of them in the second half. Moses Flowers had 12 points for St. Bonaventure, which had won five straight coming into the game. Assa Essamvous and Chad Venning each added 11 points. But Venning fouled out with just over 5 minutes left in the game.The Bonnies led 41-38 before two dunks by Goldin put the Owls back in front. That was part of an 14-0 second-half run that gave FAU control.

