John Wallace, Louisville’s career leader in field goals and attempts, dies. His 384 points rank 2nd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville place kicker John Wallace, whose school-record 66 career field goals included two in a 2013 Sugar Bowl upset of Florida, has died. He was 31. The school announced Wallace’s death on Wednesday in a release that did not specify a cause. Wallace helped the Cardinals reach four consecutive bowl games from 2012-15, highlighted by the 33-23 victory over the Gators in New Orleans. He made 10 of his first 11 attempts as a freshman, with the miss from 57 yards, and finished 16 of 21. His total that season included a 30-yarder in overtime to beat Cincinnati 34-31.

