John Volker’s first-quarter touchdown runs propel Princeton to 29-17 victory over Brown

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Volker had two first-quarter touchdown runs and Princeton posted a wire-to-wire 29-17 victory over Brown in Ivy League play. Volker scored on runs covering 66 and 7 yards and Princeton (2-3, 1-1) led 12-0 after the Tigers missed a point-after kick and a two-point try. Blaine Hipa ran 13 yards for a score early in the second quarter and Sam Massick added a 28-yard field goal for a 22-7 lead at halftime. Solomon Miller’s 2-yard touchdown run got Brown (2-3, 1-1) on the scoreboard and preceded Massick’s field goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.