John Veitch, trainer of Triple Crown runner-up Alydar, dies

Hall of Fame horse trainer John Veitch has died. He is best known for training Alydar to narrow losses in all three Triple Crown races against rival Affirmed in 1978. Veitch trained four champion horses during his career that began in 1974 and ended in 2003. Against Affirmed, Alydar lost the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths, the Preakness by a neck and the Belmont by a head in one of racing’s most storied rivalries. Veitch had 410 career winners and earnings of over $20 million. He was elected to racing’s Hall of Fame in 2007. He was 77.

