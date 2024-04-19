John Tortorella says he failed to get Flyers to ‘close the deal’ in wake of late-season collapse

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella looks on from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers general manger Danny Briere and coach John Tortorella are prepared for a rebuilding process. Tortorella and Briere are tempering offseason expectations for any fan looking for a quick fix. The Flyers’ decision-makers say they will not sign any high-priced, big-name free agents. The Flyers are looking to replenish the roster through the draft and their farm system. Preaching patience over playoffs has been the long-term blueprint in Philadelphia since Briere took over late last season. The Flyers were eliminated this season in the Eastern Conference playoff race in the final game of the season.

