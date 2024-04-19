John Tortorella says he failed to get Flyers to ‘close the deal’ in wake of late-season collapse

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers general manger Danny Briere and coach John Tortorella are prepared for a rebuilding process. Tortorella and Briere are tempering offseason expectations for any fan looking for a quick fix. The Flyers’ decision-makers say they will not sign any high-priced, big-name free agents. The Flyers are looking to replenish the roster through the draft and their farm system. Preaching patience over playoffs has been the long-term blueprint in Philadelphia since Briere took over late last season. The Flyers were eliminated this season in the Eastern Conference playoff race in the final game of the season.

