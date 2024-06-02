John Tolkin scores first goal of season, Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — John Tolkin scored his first goal of the season in the 38th minute to help the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0. Lewis Morgan drew a foul in the penalty area conceded by Wilder Cartagena in the 37th before Tolkin converted from the spot to make it 1-0. The Red Bulls (8-3-5) have won four of their last five games. New York had just 42% possession but outshot Orlando City 12-4, including 3-1 on target. Pedro Gallese had three saves for Orlando City

