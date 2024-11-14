John Tavares scores in OT as the Maple Leafs rally to beat the Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch Marner tied it in the final minute of the third period, John Tavares scored the overtime winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

William Nylander sparked the comeback with his goal with 4:09 left and set up Marner’s 6-on-4 power play goal with 47.8 seconds left in regulation with goaltender Joseph Woll pulled for an extra attacker and Washington’s Nic Dowd in the penalty box. Nylander’s heroics came 24 hours after his turnover on the first shift put the Leafs on track to a dud of a shutout loss at home against Ottawa.

The Capitals led 3-1 on goals by Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas before a turnover by Tom Wilson ended with Nylander beating Logan Thompson. Dowd’s penalty became one mistake too many, and Washington lost for just the fifth time in 15 games this season.

Woll stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced to help Toronto bounce back. Thompson had 31 saves and lost for the first time since Washington acquired him from Vegas last summer.

Maple Leafs: The response coach Craig Berube and veteran leaders expected took a while to materialize, but the team’s best players got it done when it mattered.

Capitals: After a charmed start to the season, the Capitals failed to add on and paid the price for a lackluster third period.

The Leafs held the puck for a vast majority of the 3-on-3 OT before Tavares scored with 46.2 seconds left.

Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson skated in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game.

The Capitals open a three-game road trip Friday night at Colorado, while the Leafs host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

