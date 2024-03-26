John Stones injured early in England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium

LONDON (AP) — John Stones was substituted early after sustaining a suspected adductor injury in England’s friendly match with Belgium. The Manchester City defender was replaced by Joe Gomez after 10 minutes at Wembley Stadium. Stones signaled that he was in discomfort after kicking the ball in the opening minutes and England quickly prepared Gomez to come on. He is the latest injury concern for England manager Gareth Southgate and City boss Pep Guardiola after Kyle Walker hurt his hamstring in Saturday’s game against Brazil.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.