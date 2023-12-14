John Shear, who was run over by a horse while saving a child at Santa Anita, dies at 102

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — John Shear, who spent 67 years working at Santa Anita racetrack including stints as an exercise rider, assistant trainer, parking lot attendant and paddock captain has died. His family says he died Tuesday of natural causes at a rehab facility in Arcadia, California. He was 102. He retired from the track at age 100 in 2021. He was working in the paddock in 2011 when he was run over by a horse while saving a child. Shear shielded a 5-year-old girl from potentially serious injury when a horse bolted out of the paddock and ran for the stable area. Shear had a broken pelvis and life-threatening internal injuries but recovered and returned to work.

