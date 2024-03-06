John Paxson joins board of Golden Minds, the mental health platform for Notre Dame’s NIL collective

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — John Paxson is going back to his Notre Dame roots. The three-time NBA champion player and former Notre Dame standout was announced Wednesday as the newest member of the board of directors for Golden Minds, the mental health platform for the name, image and likeness collective Golden Touch. Golden Minds was launched in 2022 in tandem with Golden Touch to support the mental health challenges college athletes tend to face and provide them with NIL opportunities.

