John Paramor, longtime European tour referee, dies at 67

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Longtime rules official John Paramor has died after a bout with cancer at age 67. The European tour announced his death on Friday. Paramor was a larger-than-life figure in the world of golf. He spent two decades as the chief referee on the European tour and spent six decades in some capacity with the tour. He was easily recognizable around the world. Paramor helped to reshape the Rules of Golf and was popular on all of golf’s circuits around the world. The European tour plans a moment of silence Saturday at tournaments in Thailand and South Africa.

