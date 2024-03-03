John Newman III scores 18, Simas Lukosius hits winning 3; Cincinnati beats Kansas State 74-72

CINCINNATI (AP) — John Newman III scored 13 of his 18 in the second half, Simas Lukosius hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds left and Cincinnati blew a 13-point lead before beating Kansas State 74-72 to snap a three-game skid. Lukosius finished with 13 points. Perry hit a straight-away 3 late in the shot clock that made it 72-71 with 1:16 left — Kansas State’s first lead since 8-5. Neither team scored again until Lukosius came around a screen, caught a pass from Jizzle James at hit the winner. Perry lost the ball out of bounds under the basket with 2.7 seconds to go. Perry hit six 3s and led the Wildcats with 26 points, including 17 in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.