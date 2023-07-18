John Mozeliak say change is coming for the St Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Change is coming to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, a sign the underperforming team may deal veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. St. Louis started the night last in the NL Central at 40-53, on track for its first losing record since 2007. Mozeliak says: “We do know we have to make some changes” and adds “I don’t think this is going to happen overnight.”

