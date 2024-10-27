John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State

By The Associated Press
Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Mateer threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Washington State scored the final 15 points to rally for a 29-26 victory over San Diego State. Washington State (7-1), which has won three in a row, led by two points at halftime, but San Diego State (3-4) scored 20 unanswered points for a 26-14 advantage with 13:39 left to play. Mateer answered quickly when he found Carlos Hernandez open for a 34-yard touchdown four plays later and Washington State trailed 26-21 with 12:08 remaining. Mateer capped a seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point pass left the Cougars with a three-point lead with 5:03 to go. The Aztecs never threatened from there.

