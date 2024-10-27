John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Mateer threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Washington State scored the final 15 points to rally for a 29-26 victory over San Diego State. Washington State (7-1), which has won three in a row, led by two points at halftime, but San Diego State (3-4) scored 20 unanswered points for a 26-14 advantage with 13:39 left to play. Mateer answered quickly when he found Carlos Hernandez open for a 34-yard touchdown four plays later and Washington State trailed 26-21 with 12:08 remaining. Mateer capped a seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point pass left the Cougars with a three-point lead with 5:03 to go. The Aztecs never threatened from there.

