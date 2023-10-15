John Lee Eldridge III goes the distance, capping Air Force’s rally past Wyoming

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — John Lee Eldridge III raced 58 yards for the go-ahead score with 2:17 remaining and Air Force rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Wyoming 34-27 in a battle for first place in the Mountain West Conference. The long touchdown came after John Hoyland missed a 52-yard field goal for Wyoming. Eldridge scored on the third play following the miss and Air Force stopped Wyoming on downs on the ensuing possession. The win kept the Falcons alone in first place after they rallied from deficits of 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.