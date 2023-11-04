John Kennedy scores to give Brazil’s Fluminense maiden Copa Libertadores title against Boca Juniors

John Kennedy, a 21-year-old striker with many ups and downs in his short career, scored the winning goal on Saturday to give Brazil’s Fluminense its maiden Copa Libertadores title against Boca Juniors. Substitute Kennedy netted Fluminense’s second in its 2-1 victory against the Argentinians at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in the 9th minute of overtime. Regular time ended 1-1. Brazilian clubs won every edition of the Copa Libertadores since 2019 with Flamengo and Palmeiras. Now Fluminense joins that group.

