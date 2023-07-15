John Hunter Nemechek wins at New Hampshire for 2nd straight Xfinity trip to victory lane

LOUDON. N.H. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek held on to win an overtime sprint to the finish Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and took the checkered flag for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series. The 26-year-old Nemechek followed last week’s win at Atlanta with another dominant performance for Joe Gibbs Racing. Nemechek pulled away off the final caution, the perfect spot to avoid one more final wipeout behind him. Nemechek rolled in the No. 20 Toyota to the finish line under caution, the 10th of race. Chandler Smith finished second. He was followed by Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith.

