John Hunter Nemechek to return to Cup Series next season in No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club

John Hunter Nemechek will return to NASCAR’s top Cup Series next season when he joins Legacy Motor Club, which will become a Toyota team in 2024 and promote its development driver. Nemechek will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet that was initially driven by Noah Gragson, but he abruptly quit the team last month while under NASCAR suspension. That created an opportunity for Legacy co-owners Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher to start fresh, and, as the team prepares for its move to Toyota, took a driver favored by the manufacturer. Nemechek will be teammates with Erik Jones, and Johnson, again plans to race a limited Cup schedule in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.