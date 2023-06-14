John Hollins, former Chelsea player and manager, dies at 76

LONDON (AP) — Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins has died. He was 76. Chelsea announced the death of the former midfielder and described him as a “dream player.” Hollins was a hard-running, pugnacious midfielder who scored 64 goals and made 592 appearances for Chelsea across two spells on either side of stints with fellow London teams Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers. He won the League Cup with Chelsea in 1965, the FA Cup in 1970 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid in 1971. He places fifth in the list of all-time appearance makers for Chelsea. Hollins was Chelsea manager from 1985-88.

