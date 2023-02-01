John Herdman will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach

TORONTO (AP) — John Herdman says he will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach. The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986. He led New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s general secretary, confirmed Herdman is under contract through the 2026 World Cup that Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.

