John Herdman will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach

By The Associated Press
Canada's head coach John Herdman applauds at the end of the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. Herdman says he will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach. The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men's World Cup appearance since 1986. “Success at this level will always invite opportunity,” Herdman said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

TORONTO (AP) — John Herdman says he will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach. The 47-year-old Briton coached Canada in its first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986. He led New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s general secretary, confirmed Herdman is under contract through the 2026 World Cup that Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.