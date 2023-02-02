John Heitinga confirmed as Ajax coach until season’s end

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has confirmed former Netherlands international John Heitinga as the coach after firing Alfred Schreuder last week. The 39-year-old Heitinga is a product of the storied Ajax youth academy who went on to play for Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin. He has been coach of Young Ajax, the club’s second team, since the start of this season. Ajax says Heitinga will be the coach “at least” for the rest of the season. He was the interim coach last weekend when Ajax ended its seven-game winless streak by beating Excelsior Rotterdam to move to fourth in the Eredivisie.

