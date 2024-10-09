John Harbaugh says the Ravens need to improve their pass defense to reach their goals this season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thinks the Ravens need to do a better job with their pass defense to win the AFC North for a second consecutive season and make a meaningful playoff run. The Ravens are ranked 31st out of 32 NFL teams against the pass going into their game against the Washington Commanders. They allowed Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow to throw for 392 yards and five touchdowns last weekend. Baltimore has hired veteran assistant Dean Pees as a senior adviser on defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s staff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.