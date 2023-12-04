John Gibbons becomes Mets bench coach under new manager Carlos Mendoza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New York Mets have announced the hiring of former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons as bench coach under new manager Carlos Mendoza. The Mets also hired Antoan Richardson as first base coach, Mike Sarbaugh as third base coach and José Rosado as bullpen coach. The 61-year-old Gibbons managed the Blue Jays from 2004-08 and 2013-18. He appeared in 18 major league games, all with the Mets in 1984 and ’86, and was a minor league manager, coach and instructor from 1991 to 2001.

