John Force Racing picks Beckman to sub for injured Force as team chases Funny Car title

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — John Force will get to contend for a Funny Car title after all. John Force Racing named Jack Beckman to sub for the injured drag racing Hall of Famer this season. NHRA rules allow for a substitute driver who can gain points for the original driver for a maximum of eight races. The 75-year-old Force suffered a traumatic brain injury in a frightening crash in Virginia on June 23. He spent more than two weeks at a Virginia hospital before being transferred to an Arizona facility. He is continuing his recovery on outpatient basis from his California home.

