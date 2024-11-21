John Elway: remorse over bypassing Josh Allen in draft mitigated by watching Broncos rookie Bo Nix

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway says the Denver Broncos seemingly have found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. That was a quest that dogged Elway during the last half of his decade as the team’s GM. Elway said in a wide-ranging interview that Nix landed in the perfect spot because Sean Payton has slowly integrated him into the NFL and Denver’s defense led by Vance Joseph is so stingy that the offense isn’t under pressure to score a ton of points.

