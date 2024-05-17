John Daly withdraws from the PGA Championship with a thumb injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Daly only lasted one day at the PGA Championship. The former champion has withdrawn because of a thumb injury. Daly opened with an 82 without making a birdie at Valhalla. Daly did not give details on how he injured his thumb. The 57-year-old is famous for winning the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick in 1991 as the ninth alternate. He later won the British Open at St. Andrews. This was his 30th PGA Championship. Past champions have a lifetime exemption. He has not made a cut at the PGA since Kiawah Island in 2012.

