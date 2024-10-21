John Curry, who led Wimbledon through a period of expansion, dies at 86

LONDON (AP) — Former All England Club chairman John Curry has died. He was 86. The club that organizes the Wimbledon tennis tournament said Curry died on Saturday. No cause of death was given. Curry served as club chairman between 1989-99 and oversaw the enactment of a long-term expansion plan that included the opening of the new No. 1 Court in 1997. The club said the new court “consolidated Wimbledon’s position as the world’s premier tennis tournament.”

