John Catlin shoots 59, lowest score in Asian Tour history

MACAU, China (AP) — John Catlin is the first player to break 60 on the Asian Tour. The 33-year-old Californian finished birdie-eagle in the International Series Macau for an 11-under 59. He made a 20-foot eagle putt on the final hole. Catlin is the fourth player this year with a sub-60 round. He says he never imagined shooting a 59, even though all his passwords end in 59. Catlin played college golf at New Mexico and has seven victories worldwide. He has won three times in Europe and three times on the Asian Tour. His 59 gives him a two-shot lead over Jason Kokrak.

