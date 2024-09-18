John Calipari to make Arkansas debut against Kansas in charity exhibition in October

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The debut of John Calipari at Arkansas will come in a charity exhibition game against Kansas next month. The schools announced Wednesday that their men’s basketball teams would meet Oct. 25 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Proceeds from the game will be split between the Fore the Kids Foundation, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, and the Arkansas Children’s Hospitals. Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas after 15 seasons, which included four trips to the Final Four and the 2012 national title. Kansas could be preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season.

