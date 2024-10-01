John Calipari is cautious but excited heading into his first season coaching at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Even if John Calipari wins big at Arkansas, he cautions that he might not win quickly. The coach says Tuesday that it usually two or three years to establish things the way he wants. The former Kentucky coach arrived in April, sending shockwaves across college basketball. Only days before he showed up, Arkansas was considered on the downslope. Eric Musselman had left of his own volition after a tumultuous season that saw the Razorbacks not only fail to make a fourth straight Sweet Sixteen, but not make the NCAA Tournament at all.

