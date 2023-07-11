John Calipari finally fills Kentucky roster after working longer for recruits and transfers

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts to his players during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Providence in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. Relief has replaced anxiety among Kentucky's fan base as Wildcats coach John Calipari has assembled a full roster, albeit later than expected. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Relief has replaced anxiety among Kentucky’s fan base: Wildcats coach John Calipari has assembled a full roster, albeit later than expected. Eight players departed from last year’s squad including former consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe. Calipari hopes another top-ranked recruiting class and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell jell to build a longer NCAA Tournament run next spring. Kentucky heads to a four-team exhibition in Canada this week without 7-foot freshman Aaron Bradshaw, who had foot surgery last month.

