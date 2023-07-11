John Calipari finally fills Kentucky roster after working longer for recruits and transfers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Relief has replaced anxiety among Kentucky’s fan base: Wildcats coach John Calipari has assembled a full roster, albeit later than expected. Eight players departed from last year’s squad including former consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe. Calipari hopes another top-ranked recruiting class and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell jell to build a longer NCAA Tournament run next spring. Kentucky heads to a four-team exhibition in Canada this week without 7-foot freshman Aaron Bradshaw, who had foot surgery last month.

