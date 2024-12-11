John Butler named Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator after 1 season coaching secondary

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has promoted secondary coach John Butler to defensive coordinator to replace Tony White. Butler had been a defensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills for six years before he joined the Cornhuskers’ staff last July. He previously worked two seasons at Penn State and was defensive coordinator there in 2013. The Huskers ranked in the top 20 in the nation in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense this season.

