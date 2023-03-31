John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Packers, dies at 74

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74.

The Packers announced Brockington died Friday in San Diego.

Brockington played for the Packers from 1971-77 and rushed for 5,024 yards during that stretch. The only players to gain more yards rushing with the Packers are Ahman Green (8,322 from 2000-09), Jim Taylor (8,207 from 1958-66) and Aaron Jones (5,284 from 2017-present).

He was the first running back in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

Brockington also spent part of the 1977 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and finished his career with 5,185 yards rushing. He had 30 touchdown runs and four touchdown catches.

The Packers selected Brockington, a native of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, out of Ohio State with the ninth overall pick in the 1971 draft.

Brockington rushed for 1,105 yards his first season in Green Bay, which at the time was an NFL rookie record. He earned All-Pro honors and was named NFL offensive rookie of the year.

He followed that up by rushing for 1,027 yards in 1972 while helping the Packers win an NFC Central title. Brockington rushed for 1,144 yards in 1973.

Brockington earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 1971-73.

He was inducted into the Packers’ hall of fame in 1984.

“The Packers family was saddened to hear about the passing of John,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “One of the great runners of his era, John was an exciting player to watch with his powerful running style. Fans enthusiastically welcomed John back to Lambeau Field over the years, fondly remembering the 1972 division championship as well as the bright spots he provided in the less-successful seasons.

“I enjoyed getting to know John during his return visits to Green Bay and greatly respected his work in support of organ donation through the John Brockington Foundation. He leaves a wonderful legacy. We extend our condolences to his wife, Diane, and his family and friends.” ___

