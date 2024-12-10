John Blundell of MLB wins Fishel Award for MLB public relations excellence

DALLAS (AP) — John Blundell of the commissioner’s office has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence. The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award. Blundell, a vice president of communications, just finished his 26th season with MLB. He manages media operations and accreditation for the postseason, All-Star Game and international and domestic special events.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.