John Bland, South African golfer, dies at 77

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s Sunshine Tour says golfer John Bland has died at the age of 77. The South African died Tuesday “after a battle with cancer” with his family and bulldog Handsome by his side. Bland won twice on the European tour and eight senior titles in a professional career that spanned more than 40 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.