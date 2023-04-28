Johansson leads after 1st day of JM Eagle LA Championship

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ The Associated Press
Nasa Hataoka takes her approach shot to the second green during the first round of the LPGA LA Championship golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linnea Johansson shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Johansson had a bogey-free round, one of just five in the first round. Minjee Lee shot a 6-under 65 and is tied for second along with Gemma Dryburgh. Recent Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu shot a 2-under 69 to land five shots back. World No. 1 Nelly Korda also shot a 2-under 69.

