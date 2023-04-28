Johansson leads after 1st day of JM Eagle LA Championship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linnea Johansson shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Johansson had a bogey-free round, one of just five in the first round. Minjee Lee shot a 6-under 65 and is tied for second along with Gemma Dryburgh. Recent Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu shot a 2-under 69 to land five shots back. World No. 1 Nelly Korda also shot a 2-under 69.

