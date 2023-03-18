Johannessen, Baldwin lead, still to finish 3rd rounds at SDC

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa (AP) — Kristian Krogh Johannessen and Matthew Baldwin shared the lead at the SDC Championship in South Africa when the third round was suspended because of fading light. The pair had moved to 11 under par through 13 holes when players were called off. The tournament is playing catchup after high winds caused a postponement on Friday. That left many players to complete their second rounds and move straight to their third rounds on Saturday. Daniel Brown and Joost Luiten earlier set the clubhouse target of 9 under par when they completed their third rounds.

