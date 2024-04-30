Jofra Archer picked by England for T20 World Cup after cruel run of injuries

Jofra Archer has been selected in England’s provisional squad for the T20 World Cup to set up a much-awaited international return for one of cricket’s most exciting bowlers. His career has been derailed by injuries. The 29-year-old Archer has barely featured for England in any format since 2021. That’s mainly because of ongoing issues with his right elbow for which he has undergone two operations. The Barbados-born pacer was a breath of fresh air after switching nationality to be eligible for England ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. England will hope he stays fit to play in a four-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan and then the World Cup held jointly in the Caribbean and the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.