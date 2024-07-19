Joey Votto to start for Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate after rehab assignment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Joey Votto is scheduled to start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons after missing time with ankle and lower back injuries. The six-time All-Star will play for the Herd as they host the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRaiders. The 40-year-old Votto was the 2010 National League MVP. He has played 2,056 games during a 17-year major league career. He has a .294 career major league batting average with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs. He signed a minor-league deal with Toronto on March 9. He appeared in one spring training game and homered in his only at-bat. He played 13 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays, a Single-A affiliate, this season.

