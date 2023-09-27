Joey Votto says he’ll wait to ponder his future until the Reds’ season ends

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto is in the twilight of his career and must decide whether to come back for another season or hang up his cleats. He’s not in any hurry to make up his mind. The beloved 17-year Cincinnati Reds veteran said he wants to wait until after the season to make a decision. This week, he hopes to help the Reds win a few more games and clinch an NL wild card. Votto says coming back to play for the Reds or another team will depend on whether his surgically repaired shoulder will stand up to the rigors of a 162-game season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.