Joey Votto returns to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto rejoined the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup after 10 months sidelined by an operation to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff. The 39-year-old was batting sixth and playing first base in a series opener against Colorado in the first big league game since Aug. 16 for the 2010 NL MVP. The Reds entered with an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 2012. Votto had surgery on Aug. 19, ending a season in which he hit .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. At the time of the operation, the Reds said they expected hom back by opening day.

