Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort ahead of an important four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Votto, who turns 40 on Sept. 10, didn’t make his season debut until June 19 while rehabbing from left shoulder surgery in August 2022, when he had a torn rotator cuff and biceps repaired. Votto missed opening day for the first time since 2008. He returned to the lineup June 19 and has played regularly at first base and designated hitter. The six-time All-Star is hitting .200 with 13 homers.

