Joey Votto injures ankle, scratched from scheduled start for Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Joey Votto was scratched from his scheduled start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons after reinjuring his right ankle during pregame warmups. Votto has missed time this season with ankle and lower back injuries. The 40-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays in March. He has since appeared in 16 games in the low levels of the minors in Florida. The 2010 NL MVP from Toronto seemed to be trending toward his debut for his hometown team. The Jays say Votto will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

