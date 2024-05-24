Joey Logano hopes All-Star Race victory will help his team climb out of hole in Cup Series standings

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Joey Logano finds himself in a fight to make the playoffs less than two years removed from his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. He’s hoping his win in the All-Star Race will provide the kick-start his No. 22 Ford team needs. Logano has yet to win a points race this season and has only one top-five finish, uncharacteristic for a driver who has been one of the sport’s best over the past decade. He hopes the momentum from last weekend carries over to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the longest and most grueling race on the NASCAR schedule.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.