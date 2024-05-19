Joey Logano dominates All-Star Race, takes home $1 million prize at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joey Logano dominated at North Wilkesboro Speedway leading all but one of the 200 laps to win his second All-Star Race on Sunday night and earn $1 million. Logano started on the pole after posting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday and was never really challenged, setting a record by leading more laps than any driver has in the race’s 40-year history. He also won in 2016. Denny Hamlin finished second and Chris Buescher third in a race that lacked drama for the second straight year at the renovated track. Kyle Larson finished fourth.

